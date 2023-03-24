Educators from at least 14 Oakland Unified middle and high schools are expected to take part in the strike unauthorized by the union.

Here's why Oakland teachers are going on unauthorized 'Wildcat' strike over contract negotiations

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Teachers with the Oakland Unified School District are planning a "Wildcat strike" over ongoing contract negotiations.

A "Wildcat strike" is one that is unauthorized by the union, in this instance the Oakland Education Association.

At 7:30 a.m. Friday, educators from at least 14 Oakland Unified middle and high schools are expected to take part in the strike.

Teachers are striking over what they say is bad-faith bargaining by the District.

They say the District has repeatedly canceled negotiation sessions.

Those expected out Friday are opposed to school mergers and cuts to workers who are in other unions within the District.

The group claims the board's move "eliminated essential positions for student support and academic systems."

When asked for comment, the school district said classes will continue as scheduled.

Picketing is starting from 7:30-10 a.m. at Skyline High School, followed by an 11 a.m. rally at Oscar Grant Plaza at City Hall and a march to OUSD offices.

