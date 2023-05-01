Decision to come on potential Oakland teachers strike

As early as Monday evening, we may know whether or not Oakland Unified School District's teachers will strike.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- As early as Monday evening, we may know whether or not Oakland teachers will strike. Negotiations are ongoing but it all depends on how contract talks develop.

May 1 commemorates the struggles of the labor movement. On Monday, both the teachers union and the Oakland School District continued negotiating to avoid a strike with only 25 days before the end of the school year.

RELATED: Oakland teachers union votes to authorize strike

The signs are stacked at union headquarters and a strike kit has been given to representatives at each school.

Oakland Unified parents and former parents are weighing in.

"They're going to school if they do strike, my kids are going to school. We crossed last time, we'll cross this time," insisted Reginald Mosley who has three kids in Oakland public schools.

Both Anthony Landry and his children attended Oakland public schools. He says he understands teachers here when they say they are underpaid.

RELATED: Here's why Oakland teachers are going on unauthorized 'Wildcat' strike over contract negotiations

"I wanna work, I want to deal with the kids and I do want to help them out - how can I do this if I can't pay my bills at the same time. I'm not getting enough for me to do what I need to do," added Landry.

Oakland teachers are among the lowest paid in Alameda County with salaries ranging from 52,000 to 99,000

The union is asking for a 23% pay raise across the board. But the district has offered a 22% increase for the most tenured teachers and staff, calling it "structured salary increases." That would put them at the higher end of the pay scale in the region. But it also means that new instructors, counselors and early childhood education teachers, among others, would receive a lower pay raise.

The union argues higher wages for everyone would help to attract and retain employees.

MORE: Oakland school board rejects proposed resolutions to cut budget, lay off staff

"The learning loss will continue into next year if we do not have a fair contract if such a high percentage of teachers keep leaving our district," said union representative, Olivia Udovic.

Mosley says he wants his kids in school because they are still struggling with the learning loss brought on by the pandemic.

"If you have a salary dispute, dispute that on the side but do your contract," he added.

A year ago during this time, teachers had a one-day walk out to protest the closure and merger of some schools. While they threatened to strike, they did not.

The last time, teachers went on strike over pay raises was 2019. The walk out lasted seven days.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live