Parents pull kids out Oakland Unified schools over closures and consolidation plan

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland parents are trying to hurt the school district where it counts. They are keeping their children home to protest a plan to close or consolidate more than a dozen schools.The schools lose state money when kids are absent.Parents of students at La Escuelita will also protest in person every morning.It comes after hundreds of students, parents and teachers marched through Oakland on Friday.Tomorrow, the school board is set to vote on the plan.The district says declining enrollment and a budget deficit leaves them no choice.Those against the move argue the closures would negatively impact communities of color in less affluent areas of the city.If approved, the closures and mergers would start in the fall.