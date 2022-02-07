Parents pull kids out Oakland Unified schools over closures and consolidation plan

The schools lose state money when kids are absent.
Parents of students at La Escuelita will also protest in person every morning.
RELATED: Preliminary list of Oakland school closures released without consent of OUSD
It comes after hundreds of students, parents and teachers marched through Oakland on Friday.
Tomorrow, the school board is set to vote on the plan.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
The district says declining enrollment and a budget deficit leaves them no choice.
Those against the move argue the closures would negatively impact communities of color in less affluent areas of the city.
If approved, the closures and mergers would start in the fall.