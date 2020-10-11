Oakland Zoo takes in 2 more orphaned mountain lion cubs rescued from Northern California wildfire

We have taken in 2 more rescued mtn lions as the worst fire season in CA history rages on.



These two female cubs lost their mother in the #ZoggFire, the same fire that injured and orphaned Captain Cal.



We also plan to introduce these two lil' ladies to Captain Cal 🐱🐱🐱❤️

Captain Cal update: this bright and feisty orphaned mountain lion rescued from the #ZoggFire still has a long road to recovery.



Daily, our Vet Hospital staff changes the bandages on his feet.



1/ pic.twitter.com/mDEoQbJctt — Oakland Zoo (@oakzoo) October 8, 2020

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Zoo has taken in two more mountain lion cubs.The Zoo says in a twitter post they lost their mother in the Zogg Fire - the same fire that orphaned Captain Cal and burned his paws.Captain Cal is the first Mountain Lion the zoo took in. The Zoo tweeted Captain Cal likely has some fire-related damage to his skin, and some parasites.Thankfully, Captain Cal remains bright and active, and has a great appetite despite his injuries, the zoo said.Both females cubs will be introduced to Captain Cal soon.