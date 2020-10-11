wildfire

Oakland Zoo takes in 2 more orphaned mountain lion cubs rescued from Northern California wildfire

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Zoo has taken in two more mountain lion cubs.

The Zoo says in a twitter post they lost their mother in the Zogg Fire - the same fire that orphaned Captain Cal and burned his paws.



Captain Cal is the first Mountain Lion the zoo took in. The Zoo tweeted Captain Cal likely has some fire-related damage to his skin, and some parasites.


Thankfully, Captain Cal remains bright and active, and has a great appetite despite his injuries, the zoo said.

Both females cubs will be introduced to Captain Cal soon.

