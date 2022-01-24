Health experts believe most of Bay Area has already reached omicron peak

"Things are looking good. We don't want to get overconfident but they look like they're going in right direction," said Dr. Fauci during an interview with ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz.
Dr. Fauci confirmed COVID cases already peaked and declined in the Northeast and the upper Midwest, yet parts in the south and west are still seeing an increase in cases.
UCSF Infectious disease specialist, Dr. Monica Gandhi believes most of the Bay Area already peaked.
RELATED: Is 2022 the last year of the COVID pandemic? What experts say could come after omicron wave
"I think he is right that by mid-February for probably the entire country we are going to be past the peak and coming down to where cases are manageable," said Dr. Gandhi.
The Chief of the Emergency Department at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital is cautiously optimistic.
Luz Pena: "You are saying that last week you saw that peak and now you are seeing it go down a bit. What is it looking like today?"
Dr. Chris Colwell: "Today it went up just a little bit, kind of over the weekend. We are certainly keeping our eyes very close on the data to see of this is that plateau, but it's still not clear yet."
RELATED: Spain considers treating COVID as endemic: What this means, implications for future of coronavirus
As hospitalizations continue to go down across the Bay Area, UC Berkeley Infectious Disease expert Dr. John Swartzberg says we are getting closer to an endemic.
"Hospitalizations are going to lag behind case counts by a week or two weeks. Deaths are going to lag behind case counts maybe up to three or four weeks," said Dr. John Swartzberg.
Dr. Gandhi is projecting omicron could be under control by March even if there's a new variant.
"One model in England showed that we had 50% of the planet has seen omicron. If you have seen omicron you have actually developed T-cells and B-cells and broad neutralizing antibodies across the entire virus. So, even if you see another SARS-CoV-2 variant in the future you have immunity against the whole virus. Even if it changes here or here you still have so much immunity across the whole virus," said Dr. Gandhi.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- What to know about rapid COVID at-home tests as demand for testing surges
- COVID Variant: 5 reasons you should not deliberately catch omicron to 'get it over with'
- When am I contagious if infected with omicron?
- Is it COVID, a cold or the flu? Here are a few easy ways to tell
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- California's indoor mask mandate: A Bay Area guide to changes in your county
- Here's how to take a rapid COVID-19 test accurately at home
- Here's everything you need to know about COVID-19 booster shots
- How to show proof of vaccination in San Francisco or anywhere in California
- Can a breakthrough infection still lead to long haul COVID-19? San Francisco doctor explains
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?