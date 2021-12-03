events

Holiday Heroes returns to Oracle Park to benefit at-risk kids

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One of the Bay Area's favorite holiday parties that serves as a fundraiser to support at-risk kids is back in person! Holiday Heroes, held by the Wender-Weis Foundation for Children will be held at Oracle Park in San Francisco the evening of Dec. 7.

The annual event that began in 2009 features celebrities, Bay Area sports heroes, amazing food, arts and crafts, and a plethora of fun activities for children and families.

Holiday Heroes had to be held virtually last year due to the pandemic. This year, families are invited back to enjoy the modified outdoor event, under careful COVID protocols such as masking and vaccine proof.

This year, Holiday Heroes will present its Inspiration Award to 49ers legend Patrick Willis and the first-ever female NFL coach, Dr. Jen Welter. Giants manager Gabe Kapler will attend the event. Dr. Welter and Wender-Weis president Amy Wender-Hoch appeared on ABC7 News Getting Answers with anchor Kristen Sze to share details of this year's party.

A few tickets are still available. You can also support Wender-Weis' work helping at-risk kids by donating, buying a Wonder Box your child can enjoy from home, or sponsoring a child to attend the ultimate holiday party.

ABC7 is proud to be a media sponsor of Holiday Heroes.

More TOP STORIES News