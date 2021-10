Oracle Park workers call off strike over COVID safety, wages

Commitment to enforce mask requirements and other COVID safety rules. Expedited arbitration system to enforce safety measures.



Affordable family health care, including platinum medical, dental, and vision insurance. No cost for individuals. Low cost per month to cover an unlimited number of dependents. Eligibility threshold lowered.



Immediate wage increases of $3/hour. Total wage increases of $7/hour by 2024.



Hazard pay bonus of $1.50/hour for games worked in 2020 and 2021 seasons.



Increased pension benefits for both full-time and seasonal workers.





SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Workers at Oracle Park in San Francisco have called off a strike after their union reached an agreement on COVID safety and wages.The agreement runs through March of 2024 and includes:A vote on the new contract is set for tomorrow night.