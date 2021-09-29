Oracle Park workers call off strike over COVID safety, wages

The agreement runs through March of 2024 and includes:
- Commitment to enforce mask requirements and other COVID safety rules. Expedited arbitration system to enforce safety measures.
- Affordable family health care, including platinum medical, dental, and vision insurance. No cost for individuals. Low cost per month to cover an unlimited number of dependents. Eligibility threshold lowered.
- Immediate wage increases of $3/hour. Total wage increases of $7/hour by 2024.
- Hazard pay bonus of $1.50/hour for games worked in 2020 and 2021 seasons.
- Increased pension benefits for both full-time and seasonal workers.
A vote on the new contract is set for tomorrow night.
