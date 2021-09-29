Oracle Park workers call off strike over COVID safety, wages

San Francisco Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Workers at Oracle Park in San Francisco have called off a strike after their union reached an agreement on COVID safety and wages.

The agreement runs through March of 2024 and includes:

  • Commitment to enforce mask requirements and other COVID safety rules. Expedited arbitration system to enforce safety measures.

  • Affordable family health care, including platinum medical, dental, and vision insurance. No cost for individuals. Low cost per month to cover an unlimited number of dependents. Eligibility threshold lowered.

  • Immediate wage increases of $3/hour. Total wage increases of $7/hour by 2024.

  • Hazard pay bonus of $1.50/hour for games worked in 2020 and 2021 seasons.

  • Increased pension benefits for both full-time and seasonal workers.



A vote on the new contract is set for tomorrow night.

