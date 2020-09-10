Bay Area's orange skies give way to gray haze, bringing air quality concerns

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6415718" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> All across the San Francisco Bay Area, residents woke up to dark, orange skies. Here's a look at some of the most dramatic images.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- New skies Thursday morning brought new concerns to the Bay Area. Air quality officials say even though the orange, dark conditions have passed, the air quality has gotten worse."It feels better that we can see the sky today and there's a little bit of sunlight coming through," said Tina Landis, spokesperson for the Bay Area Air District. "But my windows and doors are closed now and I have my air purifier on. We are back to smoky skies."She says the air quality is worse because the smoke that was trapped above the fog Wednesday is now reaching ground level. Some residents say they could feel that change."Even though I can't smell the smoke, it is bothering my eyes and making it hard to breathe," said Karen Claxton, of Walnut Creek. "So I find myself wearing my mask both inside and out."Experts say don't let the non-orange skies fool you. Wednesday was the better day for being outdoors, especially for the old and young."Especially with kids, their lungs are still developing," Landis said. "They are more sensitive than adults. If you are seeing unhealthy levels, orange or red AQI in your area, you really need to keep them indoors. I know it is hard."Orange or gray, either way, residents say this is all impacting their moods."I work from home, it was very depressing being home all day and then every time I looked out it was orange and dark it was weird," Lily Cason said about Wednesday."It's gloomy. I am looking at the moon or the sun or whatever that is it's like a pink ball up in the sky and it's kind of hard to tell if it is time to go sleep or time to wake up," Claxton said Thursday morning.Landis said exercising indoors is safe if your windows and doors are closed and you don't smell smoke. She recommends an air purifier for your home to help clear the air. She says she expects the air quality to be poor through at least Friday.