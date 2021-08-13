lightning

Teen killed, 6 injured after lightning strikes Orchard Beach in New York City

EMBED <>More Videos

6 people hospitalized after lightning strike in the Bronx

NEW YORK CITY -- A trip to a New York City beach turned tragic as a reported lightning strike injured seven people, including a teenager who later died.

The incident occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Orchard Beach in the Bronx.

EMBED More News Videos

Video from the scene shows the aftermath after several people were injured during a lightning strike.



Beachgoers abandoned their belongings and ran for their lives when a vicious storm cell blasted through the area - seemingly out of nowhere.

Authorities say a total of seven people were struck by lightning while sitting together on the sand.

All were taken to a local hospital.

A 13-year-old boy was initially listed in critical condition and later died from his injuries. He has been identified as Carlos Ramos of the Bronx.

In addition to Ramos, those struck were a 41-year-old man; a 33-year-old woman; a 14-year-old boy; two girls, ages 12 and 13; and a 5-year-old boy.

Officials said they suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Witness Ralph Gonzalez described what unfolded on the beach.

"It was bad. Everybody was running," Gonzalez said. "Next thing you know, the cloud came above us and lightning just started falling everywhere, all around us."

Calls started coming into 911.

"We got calls for numerous people struck by lighting," one operator said.

An official with the NYC Parks Department released the following statement:

"Prior to the incident, lifeguards had cleared all swimmers from the water, and Parks staff made announcements over the public address system instructing patrons to clear the beach. Our hearts go out to the victims of this tragic incident."



Gonzalez said there is no rationalizing what happened.

"It's just Mother Nature, if you want to call it that," Gonzalez said. "It's just sad, all around sad day."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew york citybeacheslightningstorm
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LIGHTNING
Dozens of lightning strikes hit Bay Area overnight
Marin Co. lightning creates high fire danger and concern
Bay Area faces dry lightning threat through Friday
Lifeguard killed, 7 others injured due to lightning strike on NJ beach
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
Show More
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
More TOP STORIES News