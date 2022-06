MORAGA, Calif. (KGO) -- A police pursuit in Moraga ended with a crash killing the driver and critically injuring the passenger Saturday.Moraga police say they started their pursuit after the car failed to stop when an officer tried pull over the driver.Officers say they ended the pursuit when it reached dangerous speeds, and say that's when the car rolled over a hill and crashed in Orinda.The car was reported stolen out of Richmond.Roads around Moraga Way were closed for hours.