SF's D'Arcy Drollinger included in Out's most impactful, influential LGBTQ+ people of 2023

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Out unveils the Out100 every year celebrating LGBTQ+ people for their achievements and influence on culture and society.

Honorees represent the most influential LGBTQ+ trailblazers in fields ranging from entertainment and fashion to politics, business and television news.

This year's honorees include a few from our ABC and Disney family, including Robin Roberts and Gio Benitez from "Good Morning America" and ABC Owned Television Stations President Chad Matthews.

This year, in collaboration with our ABC Owned Television Stations, the editors introduced the Out100 America.

The segment highlights eight notable individuals who have significantly promoted LGBTQ+ rights, advocacy, and representation within their local communities.

Our local honoree is D'Arcy Drollinger.

Drollinger is an actor, writer, producer, executive director of the nonprofit Oases Arts and San Francisco's first drag laureate.

You can find the rest of this year's honorees at Out.com.

You can watch a special presentation of "The 2023 Out100" here on ABC7 on November 25.

