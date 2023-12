Fatal stabbing prompts search for suspect in Pacifica, sources say

PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) -- A fatal stabbing prompted a search for the suspect in Pacifica's Vallemar neighborhood Thursday morning, sources say.

The stabbing is related to a possible domestic violence incident.

The search prompted the lockdown of nearby Vallemar Elementary School, but the school was not involved in the incident.

