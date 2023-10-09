Hundreds of Palestinian supporters turned out to the Israeli consulate on Montgomery Street late Sunday afternoon.

Hundreds gather in SF to rally for freedom for Palestine in wake of Middle East conflict

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hundreds of Palestinian supporters turned out to the Israeli consulate on Montgomery Street late Sunday afternoon. It was met with a big show of pro-Israeli counter-protestors.

"Free Palestine!" hundreds chanted. "One, two, three, four, occupation no more!"

Armed with signs and Palestinian flags, demonstrators showed unwavering support.

"We are here to stand in support of the people of Palestine," said Waseem Hage from the Arab Resource and Organizing Center.

Hundreds of Pro-Palestine protesters packed Montgomery Street outside the Israeli consulate in downtown San Francisco, making sure their message was heard. They said they want the U.S. to end financial aid to Israel and put an end to the Israeli blockade of Gaza.

It has been 75 years now of Israeli occupation of Palestine.

Those rallying to support Palestinian resistance to military control were met with strong opposition. Counter-protestors turned out waving Israeli flags. As Palestinian and Israeli supporters faced off, police moved in to keep the peace.

The Pro-Palestine rally drew support from all corners of the community.

"I'm a Jewish mom, and I believe very strongly in ending the cycle of suffering that is just bringing ongoing and infinite suffering to both Jewish people and Palestinians across the globe," said Jessie Susannah Karnatz.

"I see the attacks as self-defense. I'm not a proponent of violence. I'm a non-violent person. I think we need to talk about why these attacks might occur," said Marna Wolak, longtime supporter of Justice for Palestine.

"I know Jewish Voice for Peace. We mourn the deaths of everyone who's been killed during this latest situation," said Ellen Brotsky from Jewish Voice for Peace.

The conflict in Israel is complicated, and it continues to draw in concerns and criticisms from Palestine and Israel supporters.

