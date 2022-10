Benicia bakery creates giant Star Wars 'Pan Solo' statue out of bread

One House Bakery in Benicia created "Pan Solo," based Han Solo frozen in carbonite in "The Empire Strikes Back."

BENICIA, Calif. (KGO) -- A Benicia bakery is blending two popular things - bread and Star Wars.

It's made entirely out of bread and is part of an entry for a contest in Benicia.

They're clearly fans - we told you about a similar project back in 2020.

