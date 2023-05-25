A paralyzed man is able to walk again with the help of a brain bridge implant.

Paralyzed man walks again with help of 'brain bridge' implant: VIDEO

CHICAGO -- In a first of its kind procedure, a man left paralyzed after a spinal cord injury was able to walk again.

Doctors implanted what they call a "digital bridge," which put simply helped the man transform thought into action.

One device was attached to the part of the brain that controls movement, and another on his spinal cord.

The two devices were then able to relay his brain's desire to step forward into an electrical signal in the spinal cord that allowed him to do so.

