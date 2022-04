SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News has learned tech giant PayPal will close its San Francisco office located on Market St. starting June 3.It's unclear if financial impacts are contributing to the closure. The company's stock hit a 52-week low this week ahead of its quarterly earnings report scheduled on Wednesday.The digital payment platform previously had two offices in San Francisco, but the other location shut down earlier in the pandemic PayPal's San Jose headquarters will remain open.ABC7 News has reached out to the company for further details.