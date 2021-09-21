California wildfires

Evacuation orders lifted near Petaluma after structure fire

Petaluma fire prompts evacuation orders in Penngrove

PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) -- An evacuation order near Penngrove was lifted Tuesday afternoon after a fire burned a home in the 400 block of Ormsby Lane in Petaluma.

As of about 3:30 p.m., evacuated residents in the area were allowed to return to their homes.




The areas under the evacuation order included Zone 5K1 in Penngrove, north of Corona Road, south of Old Redwood Highway, east of the Petaluma city limits and west of Adobe Road.

Those in the evacuation area were asked to leave immediately.

Check back for updates on this developing story

