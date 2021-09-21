Evacuation orders lifted near Petaluma after structure fire

Evacuation order for Zone SON-5K1 Penngrove https://t.co/PBHMCrlCWc — Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) September 21, 2021

The evacuation order is lifted. You may return to your homes and properties. Use caution. First responders and emergency vehicles are in the area. — Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) September 21, 2021

PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) -- An evacuation order near Penngrove was lifted Tuesday afternoon after a fire burned a home in the 400 block of Ormsby Lane in Petaluma.As of about 3:30 p.m., evacuated residents in the area were allowed to return to their homes.The areas under the evacuation order included Zone 5K1 in Penngrove, north of Corona Road, south of Old Redwood Highway, east of the Petaluma city limits and west of Adobe Road.Those in the evacuation area were asked to leave immediately.