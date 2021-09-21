Evacuation orders lifted near Petaluma after structure fire

As of about 3:30 p.m., evacuated residents in the area were allowed to return to their homes.
Evacuation order for Zone SON-5K1 Penngrove https://t.co/PBHMCrlCWc— Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) September 21, 2021
The evacuation order is lifted. You may return to your homes and properties. Use caution. First responders and emergency vehicles are in the area.— Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) September 21, 2021
The areas under the evacuation order included Zone 5K1 in Penngrove, north of Corona Road, south of Old Redwood Highway, east of the Petaluma city limits and west of Adobe Road.
Those in the evacuation area were asked to leave immediately.
Check back for updates on this developing story
VIDEO: How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation