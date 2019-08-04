Rare bird sighting in the East Bay as bald eagle is spotted in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- A rare treat in Walnut Creek last week as a bald eagle was spotted in the area not far from Heather Farm Park.The woman who shared the pictures with ABC7 says the bird sat in a tree for a good 5 to 10 minutes before taking off.Long-time residents commented they did not recall ever seeing the majestic bird in their neighborhood.While rare, bald eagles have been seen before in the Bay Area.They are an interesting breed as far as how they live in the wild.Females are usually bigger than males and they tend to stay together for life, if one dies then they may seek another mate.Their nests are quite large measuring up to 5-feet in diameter and 2-feet deep.If a bald eagle couple fails to produce offspring they will move their nest to another location.