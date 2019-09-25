bear

Bear munches on expensive Pinot Noir grapes at Mendocino winery just before harvest time: VIDEO

MENDOCINO CO., Calif. (KGO) -- A bear with a mature palette found his way to an expensive crop of grapes at Navarro Winery.

However, these aren't just any grapes.

The bear is going after pricey Pinot Noir fruit in Mendocino County that is freshly ripe for harvest time.

The big guy was captured on the winery's surveillance cam.

He apparently knows just when the vintage is ripe for snacking - Harvest time is when the fruit is at its absolute sweetest.

Navarro is hoping he leaves enough behind for their 2019 Pinot.

