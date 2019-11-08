Meet Perfect Pets, Bell Bell and Petey! They are from the Green Dog Rescue Project. Bell Bell is a female senior Chihuahua mix. She's 7 years old and said to be very sweet and great with other dogs.
Petey is a male senior Chihuahua, and knows how to get along with other dogs as well. Petey is missing a few teeth, so don't be surprised if his tongue sticks out from time to time.
The adoption rate is waived because it's Senior Dog Awareness Month.
Green Dog Rescue Project
10342 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, Calif. 95492
www.greendogproject.org
(707) 433-4377
East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org
Other Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:
Humane Society Silicon Valley
901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035
(408) 262-2133
www.hssv.org
Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010
(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Marin Humane
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949
(415) 506-6265
www.marinhumane.org
