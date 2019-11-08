Meet Perfect Pets, Bell Bell and Petey! They are from the Green Dog Rescue Project. Bell Bell is a female senior Chihuahua mix. She's 7 years old and said to be very sweet and great with other dogs.Petey is a male senior Chihuahua, and knows how to get along with other dogs as well. Petey is missing a few teeth, so don't be surprised if his tongue sticks out from time to time.The adoption rate is waived because it's Senior Dog Awareness Month.10342 Old Redwood HwyWindsor, Calif. 95492(707) 433-43778323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621(510) 569-0702901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035(408) 262-21338323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621(510) 569-07021590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501(510) 337-85651450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010(650)340-7022201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213Phone 415-522-3548171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949(415) 506-6265