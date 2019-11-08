perfect pet

Meet Perfect Pets, Bell Bell and Petey!

Meet Perfect Pets, Bell Bell and Petey! They are from the Green Dog Rescue Project. Bell Bell is a female senior Chihuahua mix. She's 7 years old and said to be very sweet and great with other dogs.

Petey is a male senior Chihuahua, and knows how to get along with other dogs as well. Petey is missing a few teeth, so don't be surprised if his tongue sticks out from time to time.
The adoption rate is waived because it's Senior Dog Awareness Month.

Green Dog Rescue Project
10342 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, Calif. 95492

www.greendogproject.org
Facebook
(707) 433-4377

East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org
Facebook

Other Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:

Humane Society Silicon Valley
901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035
(408) 262-2133
www.hssv.org
Facebook

Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
Facebook

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA

1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010
(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
Facebook

San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook

Marin Humane
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949
(415) 506-6265
www.marinhumane.org
Facebook
