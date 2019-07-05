perfect pet

Meet this week's Perfect Pet: Hazel, Mabel and Woodstock

PERFECT PET: This week's Perfect Pet is a trio of kittens named Hazel, Mabel and their brother Woodstock. As you can see, Hazel and Mabel are very calm and sweet, and need a forever home.

Their brother Woodstock, who didn't come, also needs a home.

The kittens are a little over two months old.

If you're interested in Hazel, Mabel and Woodstock, call the Alameda Animal Shelter at 510-569-0702.



Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
Facebook


Other Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:
East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org
Facebook

Green Dog Rescue Project
10342 Old Redwood Hwy

Windsor, Calif. 95492
www.greendogproject.org
Facebook
(707) 433-4377

Humane Society Silicon Valley
901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035
(408) 262-2133
www.hssv.org
Facebook

Marin Humane
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949
(415) 506-6265
www.marinhumane.org
Facebook

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010
(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
Facebook

San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook
