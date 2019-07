Meet this week's Perfect Pet: Hazel, Mabel and Woodstock

PERFECT PET: This week's Perfect Pet is a trio of kittens named Hazel, Mabel and their brother Woodstock. As you can see, Hazel and Mabel are very calm and sweet, and need a forever home.Their brother Woodstock, who didn't come, also needs a home.The kittens are a little over two months old.If you're interested in Hazel, Mabel and Woodstock, call the Alameda Animal Shelter at 510-569-0702.1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501(510) 337-85658323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621(510) 569-070210342 Old Redwood HwyWindsor, Calif. 95492(707) 433-4377901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035(408) 262-2133171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949(415) 506-62651450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010(650)340-7022201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213Phone 415-522-3548