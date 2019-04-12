Growl for the camera: New film helps people find their perfect pet

DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Need help finding the perfect pet? A new film featuring East Bay residents could be your guide.
The crew of "Me, My Dog and I" were in Danville on Thursday interviewing pet owners to figure out that important question, "What attracted you to your dog."
The documentary started out comparing dog owners and why some chose big or small dogs. But it has now evolved into the importance of choosing the right dog for your personality and lifestyle.
"If you're a couch potato, get a couch potato dog. If you're a runner, get a dog that likes to run," said director Jack Skyyler of Changemaker Productions. "And then that is a better fit and that dog doesn't wind up in a shelter looking for a new home all over again."
The film was conceived by Gini Graham Scott, author of the book "Do You Look Like Your Dog." She said mismatches can be stressful for the owner and the dog.
"It's important for people to be matched properly with the right dog because otherwise there can be this disconnect. And people can feel like this is a bad dog and it's not. It's because of the owner relationship," said Graham Scott, who also created a website and game on her book.
One of the people interviewed for the film was Cris Trozzi, founder of White Kitty Foundation in Danville, a pet sanctuary with over 40 cats and dogs. She recommends that an entire family should go together to meet a prospective dog.
"We look at body language and we watch for interaction. Nothing is more important to me than my animals," said Trozzi. "It takes time and patience and that is what people need if they want a pet. It's like having a child," said Trozzi.
The film is the first in a series that will also take a closer look at dog shows, therapy dogs and dog training.
"Me, My Dog and I" should premiere early next year.
