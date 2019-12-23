CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Tiger charges little boy visiting Dublin Zoo

DUBLIN -- A big sheet of glass saved a little boy in Ireland from becoming a tiger's lunch.Luckily for this Irish youngster, there was a big sheet of glass between him and a full-sized Siberian tiger when his family made a Christmas visit to Dublin Zoo on Dec. 22.The tiger took a particular interest in 7-year-old Sean, who was posing for a photograph in front of the animal's enclosure. The big cat can be seen launching itself towards the child, before scratching at the glass where Sean had just vacated, in the video uploaded to Twitter by his dad."He reacted pretty calm," Sean's dad told Storyful, whereas his other son wasn't quite so serene. He ran away very quickly.