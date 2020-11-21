Coronavirus

Pfizer, Kaiser team up to expand COVID-19 vaccine trials to younger teens

By
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- On the heels of news drug maker, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trials are 95 percent effective in adults, the study is now expanding to younger teens.

Dr. Nicola Kline heads up Kaiser Permanente's Vaccine Study Center. She explained the importance of trials for young people.

"Teenagers and younger children are thought not to get as much disease, especially younger children in terms of severity. But it's impacted their life just as much as everyone else's life. It's critical we develop vaccines eventually that can be administered to anyone," said Dr. Kline.

RELATED: Pfizer asks FDA for emergency use of its COVID-19 shot

Researchers at Kaiser in Santa Clara and Sacramento hope to enroll 2,000 young people in the double-blind study. Where two doses are administered 21-days apart. Half will receive a placebo while the other half the vaccine.

17-year-old Allyson Eisenman is a student at Branham High School in San Jose who participated in the trial for 16-and-17-year-olds.

When asked why she wanted to participate she said it was because of what she witnessed among young people during the pandemic.

"Especially during Halloween, I heard a lot of parties going on, with a lot of people not social distancing or wearing masks and that's the worst possible thing you can do right now, it's so selfish," said Eisenman. "I didn't want to do that and I wanted to do what I can to help."

Q&A: Pfizer weighs in on when, how many COVID-19 vaccine doses could be distributed throughout U.S.
EMBED More News Videos

The Pfizer vaccine could be a game-changer in the fight against coronavirus, but storing and distributing it, presents it's own unique set of challenges.



Allyson's mother is a nurse at Kaiser who participated in the adult portion of the trial, along with her father Jeff. He experienced symptoms the day after his first dose.

"I felt poor, lethargic. I didn't change my routine but I did feel lethargic. There's an inference that you've got something but nothing specific."
Allyson didn't experience any symptoms but continues to check in with Kaiser daily.

"They ask me about my symptoms and I log that in an app on my phone. It takes 30 seconds. I take my temperature to make sure I don't have a fever every week and it's really easy."

RELATED: San Francisco experts describe 'perfect storm' of teen suicides, youth mental health crisis during pandemic

Pfizer is already one of the first to test those 18 and under, 12 to 15-year-olds will soon participate in the coming weeks.

The study will continue for two years.

If you'd like to participate, you do have to be part of the Kaiser system. More information can be found here.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssanta clarasacramentovaccinescoronavirus californiacoronaviruskaiser permanenteteenagersclinical trials
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Inside look at Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine trial
Stimulus, unemployment, other financial help during coronavirus pandemic
CA reports record-breaking 13,005 COVID cases in single day
SF could join curfew as soon as Sunday, health director says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF could join curfew as soon as Sunday, health director says
Here's how COVID-19 cases are trending in every CA county
Oakland chef debuts cooking show on Oprah's OWN
CA man shares how he kept calm as family accused of acting 'Black'
Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19
COVID-19 Diaries: Alzheimer's caregivers reveal struggles
Santa Clara Co. hospitals could be full in 3 weeks, Dr. Cody warns
Show More
How to calculate risk of hosting Thanksgiving dinner
8 hurt in shooting at Wisconsin mall, suspect at large
Ski resorts open with new rules amid COVID-19 pandemic
Kyle Rittenhouse bonds out of jail in Kenosha
Tyson suspends managers who allegedly bet on workers getting COVID
More TOP STORIES News