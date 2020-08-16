Thunderstorms causing large power outages around Bay Area

VIDEO: Rare thunderstorms hit Bay Area, with lightning filling the sky amid heat wave
The red flag and dry lightning fire danger warning for the Bay Area has been extended through 11 a.m. Monday.
Major outages in PG&E's service area include 15,000 customers in Sonoma County, 8,000 in Marin County, 6,000 in the San Lorenzo/Hayward area and 4,000 in South Bay, along with a large number of smaller outages around the region.
RELATED: Lightning sparks several brush fires throughout Bay Area
Silicon Valley Power, the municipal energy provider for the city of Santa Clara, said it is receiving so many calls about outages that its telephone system is overloaded. "We won't be able to respond to inquiries about estimated restoration until we investigate," the agency said.
For the latest on PG&E outages across the Bay Area click here.
