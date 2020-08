Thunderstorms causing large power outages around Bay Area

EMBED >More News Videos This best-of video shows lightning streaking across the skies around the Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO -- The storm that has brought dry lightning , heavy wind gusts and even some rain to the Bay Area on Sunday morning has caused numerous large power outages in addition to vegetation fires.The red flag and dry lightning fire danger warning for the Bay Area has been extended through 11 a.m. Monday.Major outages in PG&E's service area include 15,000 customers in Sonoma County, 8,000 in Marin County, 6,000 in the San Lorenzo/Hayward area and 4,000 in South Bay, along with a large number of smaller outages around the region.Silicon Valley Power, the municipal energy provider for the city of Santa Clara, said it is receiving so many calls about outages that its telephone system is overloaded. "We won't be able to respond to inquiries about estimated restoration until we investigate," the agency said.For the latest on PG&E outages across the Bay Area click here.