Photos released of suspect in stabbing on BART train at Fruitvale Station in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- BART police have released images of a suspect being sought in connection with a stabbing on a train at the Fruitvale Station on Friday afternoon.The suspect was involved in a fight with another male on a Richmond-bound train. During the fight, the suspect stabbed the victim and then fled the station on foot, police said.The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.The suspect is described as an African-American male, 30 to 35-years-old, 5'6"-5'8" tall with a slender build. He was wearing an Army green colored jacket and blue jeans. He was carrying a light green backpack and black duffel bag.Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to call BART Police at (510) 464-7000.