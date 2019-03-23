BART

Photos released of suspect in stabbing on BART train at Fruitvale Station in Oakland

Suspect wanted in connection with stabbing on BART train in Oakland, California on Friday, March 22, 2019.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- BART police have released images of a suspect being sought in connection with a stabbing on a train at the Fruitvale Station on Friday afternoon.

The suspect was involved in a fight with another male on a Richmond-bound train. During the fight, the suspect stabbed the victim and then fled the station on foot, police said.

RELATED: BART passenger stabbed on train at Fruitvale Station in Oakland

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The suspect is described as an African-American male, 30 to 35-years-old, 5'6"-5'8" tall with a slender build. He was wearing an Army green colored jacket and blue jeans. He was carrying a light green backpack and black duffel bag.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to call BART Police at (510) 464-7000.
Related topics:
crime & safetyoaklandpublic transportationbart policestabbingtrafficinvestigationbart
