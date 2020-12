Pier 39 Aquarium of the Bay now available for virtual tours and experiences

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 is committed to Building a Better Bay Area , and that includes celebrating and preserving our arts and culture. All week we are looking at the State of the Arts in the Bay Area, to see how these cherished cultural institutions are holding up, and how you can help them out.Pier 39's Aquarium of the Bay is forced to close again following the stay-at-home order that started Dec. 6, so they decided to feature some online experiences.We had George Jacob, president of the aquarium, join us on air to highlight what's new for the public.The new programs include virtual tours, Facebook live streams, behind-the-scenes tours, and e-learning modules for kids. Those are available here They also now have marine-themed masks for sale here The aquarium is depending upon the generosity of their community in their continued efforts to care for their 24,000 animals. A donation would help them stay afloat during this next wave of the pandemic. You can help them through their website, here