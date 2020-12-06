building a better bay area

The State of the Arts

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area's world-class museums and performing arts centers have a lot to share--and they need support to keep these vibrant creative communities alive.

Discover what they're doing to keep us all engaged and check out some of the many opportunities to experience, learn about and support them.

Watch ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area: The State of the Arts, all this week on ABC7 News.

SCHEDULE FOR THE WEEK
December 6:
San Francisco Opera - 4PM
  • To participate in the opera's Company Relief Challenge, donate by December 31, and your gift will be doubled. Go here to donate.

    • December 7:
    Aquarium of the Bay/San Francisco - 3PM (Guest Interview)
  • To donate go here. To become a member go here.
    • Oakland Museum - 4PM
  • To become a member go here or email membership@museumca.org. To the go here.
  • To donate to the annual White Elephant Sale here.

    • December 8:
    Chabot Space and Science Center - 3PM (Guest Interview)
  • To donate go here.To become a member go here.
    • LINES Ballet - 4PM
  • To donate to the LINES Community Relief Fun go here.

    • December 9:
    San Francisco Gay Men's Choir - 3PM (Guest Interview)
  • To support the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus with a one-time gift or to join the Conductor's Society membership program go here.
    • Asian Art Museum - 4PM
  • To donate to the Asian Art Museum go here.

    • December 10:
    Exploratorium - 3PM (Guest Interview)
  • To donate go here.To become an annual supporter go here. To become a member of the Exploratorium go here.
    • de Young/Legion of Honor - 3PM (Guest Interview)
  • To become a member go here.To donate go here.
  • To become a member of the Legion of Honor museum go here. To donate go here.
    • San Francisco Museum of Modern Arts - 4PM (Guest Interview)
  • To donate go here. To become a member go here.
    • California Academy of Sciences - 4PM
  • To donate go here. To become a member go here.
    • Tech Museum of Innovation - 4PM
  • To become a member go here.
    • Lesher Center for the Arts - 4PM
  • To donate to the Center REPertory resident professional theatre company go here.
  • To donate to the Bedford Gallery at the Lesher Center for the Arts go here.
  • To donate to the Diablo Regional Arts Association go here.


