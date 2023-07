The Pika Fire is believed to have been sparked by lightning on June 29 and has since grown to 450 acres with zero-percent containment.

Pika Fire continues to burn in Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK -- A wildfire continues to burn in Yosemite National Park.

The Pika Fire is believed to have been sparked by lightning on June 29.

It has since grown to 650 acres with zero-percent containment.

Fire crews say the flames have been moving slowly.

Some trails remain closed to the public including sections of the North Dome and Lehamite Creek trails.

You're advised to check the air quality and closures before taking a trip to the park.