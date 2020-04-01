Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Pink eye could be rare symptom of COVID-19, doctors say

With the growing number of positive coronavirus cases in the United States, doctors are trying to figure out all of the symptoms pertaining to the virus.

Now, the American Academy of Ophthalmology is recommending doctors take coronavirus precautions when dealing with patients.

RELATED: What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?

According to AAO, several reports suggest the virus can cause conjunctivitis, commonly referred to as pink eye.

Pink eye is an irritation of the eye that causes redness, swelling, and sometimes discharge.

Although it's considered a rare symptom, reports show that the virus can possibly be transmitted by aerosol contact with conjunctiva.

RELATED: Bay Area health officials add new restrictions on what people can do during extended shelter-in-place orders

AAO says anyone who goes to the doctor for pink eye, but who may also be experiencing a cough, shortness of breath and who has recently traveled to areas known for the outbreak, could test positive for COVID-19.

Doctors also noted that these cases of pink eye are rare, and only appear to impact one to three percent of the people who tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Sonal Tulsi with AAO recommends switching to glasses if possible during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here for more from the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

