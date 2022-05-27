fire

Crews battling 2-alarm church fire in Pittsburg, officials say

By

SKY7 image of a fire at Pentecostals of the Bay Area in Pittsburg, Calif. on Friday, May 27, 2022.

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are responding to a two-alarm church fire in Pittsburg Friday morning.

The fire is happening at 310 Central Ave. at the Pentecostals of the Bay Area, officials say.

The blaze started at 2:44a.m. Officials also say there has been a partial roof collapse.



RELATED: Fire burns Saint James Cathedral of Faith in Pittsburg

It's unknown if there are any injuries nor how the fire started.

Another fire happened near this location along Central Ave. at Saint James Cathedral of Faith in Pittsburg last November.

This story is developing. Stay with ABC7 News for any updates.

