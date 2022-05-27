Crews battling 2-alarm church fire in Pittsburg, officials say

The fire is happening at 310 Central Ave. at the Pentecostals of the Bay Area, officials say.
The blaze started at 2:44a.m. Officials also say there has been a partial roof collapse.
A church in Pittsburg is burning right now at Central & Railroad Avenues. Members of the Pentecostals of the Bay Area are here emotionally watching as firefighters fight from the outside- it’s too dangerous to go inside. Firefighters don’t know yet what started the fire. pic.twitter.com/kyF4L3btcu— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) May 27, 2022
RELATED: Fire burns Saint James Cathedral of Faith in Pittsburg
It's unknown if there are any injuries nor how the fire started.
Another fire happened near this location along Central Ave. at Saint James Cathedral of Faith in Pittsburg last November.
This story is developing. Stay with ABC7 News for any updates.