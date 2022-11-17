Deadly crash closes Highway 4 in Pittsburg

A fatal collision in Pittsburg has closed the westbound lanes of State Highway 4 early Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to a 12:11 report of the collision, located just east of the junction at Loveridge Road, and issued a SigAlert closing the westbound lanes at 12:17 a.m. A detour has been set up, diverting westbound traffic off the highway at Loveridge and back on the highway at the Railroad Avenue on-ramp.

This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.