Some Bay Area small businesses opting out of Cyber Monday sales due to pandemic financial woes

While this Cyber Monday is predicted to be the largest in history, with nearly $13 billion in online shopping sales, the overhead costs of maintaining an web inventory are proving to be too much for some retailers this year.
RELATED: Bay Area small businesses struggling through pandemic plead with customers to shop early
Plants and Friends has two locations in San Francisco: one which opened in Hayes Valley in October of 2017, and another in Pacific Heights which opened its doors just 4 months before the pandemic began.
For the company, Small Business Saturday has traditionally been their busiest day of the year.
In 2020, sales were up 50% compared to a regular Saturday during the pandemic.
RELATED: Here's how you can help San Francisco recover this holiday season amid the COVID-19 pandemic
While the business does have an online store, Plants and Friends operations manager Harmony Corelitz says they're choosing not to participate in Cyber Monday deals and discounts.
"Online sales are more expensive for the retailer," Corelitz explains. "In term of processing fees, selling online has so much more overhead than having an in-person model."
"In addition to having your brick-and-mortar space and staff to process all the orders, there's the extra time answering all those emails and make those extra connections," the manager adds, "the web hosting fees the extra processing fees for delivery orders."
WATCH: Here are 3 rules for successful holiday shopping this year
Corelitz says staff has to work extra overtime hours on top of their in-store hours to keep up with online sales. She adds that given selling plants is a service requiring customer connection, it's harder to do virtually.
"We are in the business of hospitality for creating a service and a connection and relationship that's just to akin to human interaction and living interaction, so to translate that to the online world is a big shift," Corelitz adds. "The actual customer service aspect of it, the extra time and the technology is such a huge shift for small businesses in our community."
You can learn more about Plants and Friends by visiting their website here.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic