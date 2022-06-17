environment

Microplastic meets oil: 'Plastitar' may be new category of ocean pollutant

By and Tim Didion
EMBED <>More Videos

'Plastitar' may be new category of ocean pollutant

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For years, Bay Area environmental groups have warned of the dangers from microplastics reaching San Francisco Bay, microscopic fragments that often break off from the kinds of plastic trash we often find washing up on our beaches.

Dr. Peter Roopnerine is with the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco. He says, taken together, plastics and microplastics present a growing threat to marine life and the coastal environment.

RELATED: California moves to curb harmful tire pollutant collecting in Bay, threatening wildlife

"We're finding them everywhere, we're finding them in high concentrations in the open ocean, they've been working their way into living organisms, because of their small size, through incorporation in cells or direct ingestion," explains Dr. Roopnerine.

But now, researchers believe plastics are combining with a second substance, oil, to create a different form of pollution. In a small study, a team on the Canary Islands documented dangerous microplastics encased in oily tar balls, created from spills or oil leaking from ships or pipelines, a combination being dubbed plastitar.

Roopnarine says the oil spills themselves are common around the world.

"So anything that any process that can aggregate these small particles, which we know, dense petroleum can is going to aggregate microplastics," he says.

RELATED: Recent storms washed microplastics into San Francisco Bay, studies show

One concern is that that once the fragments are attached to a beach or coastline, they could degrade even further, finding their way into the food chain and marine environment.

Jennifer Stock is with the Greater Farallones and Cordell Bank National Marine Sanctuaries, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

She says although the group doesn't monitor microplastics themselves, they do organize teams that routinely monitor the Bay Area coastline for signs of spilled oil that could threaten wildlife.

"And we really want to take care of these areas. We want to know about where oil is coming from because if we can identify if there is oil coming ashore regularly, we can try to find the source," says Stock.

So far, researchers say it's unclear if the plastitar phenomenon is limited to the Canary Islands or how widespread it might be. But they say it could be viewed as a red flag for the dual threat to our oceans from microplastics and industrial pollution.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencecaliforniaenvironmentpollutionplastic bagscalifornia academy of sciencesoceansu.s. & worldplasticclimate changemarine pollutionplastic pollution
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENVIRONMENT
Grolar bear? Expert explains why we may see swarms of hybrid animals
Stanford study measures solution for sinking California
Using too much water? One water district is now installing restrictors
Solar panels coming to its California IKEA stores
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 2 others injured during church shooting in Alabama
Warriors vs. Celtics: Watch Game 6 on ABC7 now
6 children lose both parents in double murder-suicide in SJ
Warriors looks to clinch NBA Finals against Boston Celtics
Rep. Swalwell condemns Proud Boys who disrupted Bay Area Pride event
Pediatricians, parents gear up for vaccines for kids 5 and under
Hear from a juror in the Depp-Heard trial for the first time
Show More
2026 FIFA World Cup: Bay Area picked as one of 16 host cities
EXCLUSIVE: Special ed students excluded from East Bay HS grad program
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
San Jose community remembers Norm Mineta
Santa Clara Co. to celebrate 2nd official Juneteenth holiday
More TOP STORIES News