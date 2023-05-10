  • Watch Now

Police search for 2 robbery suspects in Oakland after high-speed chase

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 8:47PM
Police search for 2 suspects after high-speed chase in East Bay
Police are searching for two suspects following a high-speed chase with speeds up to 110mph on I-580 in the East Bay.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are searching for two robbery suspects following a high-speed chase in the East Bay on Wednesday afternoon.

The suspects were driving at speeds up to 110mph on I-580.

The police chase started on the freeway. Then the driver crashed into a car and both suspects exited on foot and onto the streets of Oakland. At one point, they were seen running just across the street from the Rene C. Davidson courthouse.

It appears police are currently surrounding a building in the area of Jackson and 11th streets.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

