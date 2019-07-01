9-year-old girl critical after illegal explosive device detonates inside home, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA -- Police said a nine-year-old girl is in critical condition after an illegal explosive device exploded in her hands inside her Kensington home.

It happened on Sunday morning just after 10:30 a.m. on the 1800 block of East Wishart Street.

Neighbors told our sister station, Action News, they heard an explosion and saw smoke and heard screams coming from the child's home.

EMBED More News Videos

Police: Girl, 9, critical after firework explodes inside home. Annie McCormick has more on Action News at 10 p.m. on June 30, 2019



One neighbor covered the child's hands and rushed her to the hospital with her distraught mother.

"It was like a loud boom, it was so loud, I heard it in the back room," said Judith Sierra who lives across the street. "There was smoke coming out of the house. Then the neighbor was pushing the door real hard to get to the little girl."

Margarita Artiaga, who also lives across the street said, "I see the little girl, blood all over her body missing two of her fingers. I said, 'Oh my god.'"
Philadelphia Police Special Victim's Unit is investigating.

Police were expected to serve a search warrant on the home to look for devices similar to the one that injured the girl.

There is no word yet as to if any other devices were found.

Police believe the girl found an explosive, possibly an M-80. These devices are considered inherently dangerous, as any bit of friction, heat or a slight bump can cause the device to detonate. M-80s, M-100s, M-250s are all considered illegal.

The ATF's website states an M-80, only 1.5 inches long, can damage fingers, hands and eyes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniaphiladelphia newssafetychild injuredu.s. & worldfireworks
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News