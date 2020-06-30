Education

WATCH TODAY: State Superintendent Tony Thurmond to hold hearing on school police reforms

State Superintendent Tony Thurmond speaks in virtual news conference on Monday, June 1, 2020. (KGO-TV)

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will host a hearing today regarding school police reforms.

"Task Force on Safe Schools Hearing" will include researchers, police organizations, and legislators discussing the impacts of school police programs on school campuses and strategies for school safety.

Last week, the California Department of Education announced it will "accelerate research" into the potential harms caused by police intervention in schools

RELATED: State Superintendent Tony Thurmond discusses impact of police on school campuses

Earlier this month, the Oakland Unified School District Board approved a measure to eliminate the district's police department at the end of the year.

Thurmond said the Department of Education is working to re-imagine student support and discipline. Some options include reducing or eliminating police presence on campus and adding more mental health counseling services.

"We may still have to have police on some campuses to protect our students from very severe threats," Thurmond added, citing bomb threats or the threat of other violent crime.

The department is also offering implicit bias training to all of its staff and will soon roll out the training to all 10,000 schools, Thurmond said.

The task force hearing will begin at 10 a.m. Check back here to watch live.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcaliforniacalifornia department of educationschoolspublic schoolrace in americapolice brutalitypolice
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Dr. Fauci, health officials testify before Senate committee
Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county
WATCH TODAY: Newsom gives COVID-19 update in Bay Area
Health official expects San Quentin COVID-19 outbreak to double in next 10 days
Carl Reiner dies at 98
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Golden State Killer: Former cop pleads guilty to murders, rapes
Show More
COVID-19 updates: Airlines strengthen travel policies
IRS says it won't push back Tax Day beyond July 15
California woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park
Walmart stops selling 'All Lives Matter' merchandise
Protesters clash with police on day of NYPD budget cut vote
More TOP STORIES News