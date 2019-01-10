SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --This week we saw the war of words between President Trump and Governor Gavin Newsom.
Now, our new State Treasurer Fiona Ma is also getting under the skin of the Trump administration.
Her swearing-in ceremony in San Francisco yesterday has people talking, in part because of this her use of profanity. She said "f**k Trump," and made the gesture to go with it.
Ma's spur of the moment "dis" of the President has her San Francisco base cheering, but she's also taking some hits on social media from Trump's supporters and even from those who don't support him, but think political discourse should be more polite.
Today, for the first time, Ma explained her spur of the moment comment to ABC7 news anchor Kristen Sze.
She said, "It was because of his tweet threatening to withhold FEMA funds from California because of our wildfires and second because of the 19 days that we've been on federal furlough. President Trump has used saltier language than I used yesterday. So I do not apologize for that."
