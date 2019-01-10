POLITICS

ABC7 Exclusive Interview: Kristen Sze talks to CA Treasurer Fiona Ma day after infamous swearing-in ceremony

EMBED </>More Videos

Today, for the first time, Ma explained her spur of the moment comment to ABC7's Kristen Sze.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
This week we saw the war of words between President Trump and Governor Gavin Newsom.

Now, our new State Treasurer Fiona Ma is also getting under the skin of the Trump administration.

RELATED: Ceremony for California Treasurer Fiona Ma becomes 'swearing' in

Her swearing-in ceremony in San Francisco yesterday has people talking, in part because of this her use of profanity. She said "f**k Trump," and made the gesture to go with it.

Ma's spur of the moment "dis" of the President has her San Francisco base cheering, but she's also taking some hits on social media from Trump's supporters and even from those who don't support him, but think political discourse should be more polite.

RELATED: Rep. Rashida Tlaib ignites furor with profanity-laden pledge to impeach President Trump

Today, for the first time, Ma explained her spur of the moment comment to ABC7 news anchor Kristen Sze.

She said, "It was because of his tweet threatening to withhold FEMA funds from California because of our wildfires and second because of the 19 days that we've been on federal furlough. President Trump has used saltier language than I used yesterday. So I do not apologize for that."

Take a look at more political stories and videos.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernmentu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Report: Kamala Harris ready to declare presidential run
Trump says he's too successful for impeachment
Rep. Tlaib ignites furor with profanity-laden pledge to impeach Trump
POLITICS
Governor Newsom unveils first budget plan for state since being elected
Who's running for president in 2020? List of possible Dem candidates
Kamala Harris: 4 things to know about potential 2020 candidate
Assemblyman Phil Ting gives insight into Governor Newsom's budget
More Politics
Top Stories
Davis police officer in serious condition after being shot, manhunt underway
88-year old woman brutally beaten in SF park, granddaughters seek change
2 'unruly' passengers detained at Oakland Airport released after speaking with authorities
Commute Challenge: Bay Area to Tahoe by plane and by car
Shareholder suing Google, suit highlights sexual harassment cases
Police: Wis. teen missing since parents' double murder, found alive
Why are people in the U.S. having fewer babies?
VIDEO: Giants announce renaming of AT&T Park to Oracle Park
Show More
Who's running for president in 2020? List of possible Dem candidates
Gov. Gavin Newsom offers $144 billion budget, ups savings
VIDEO: Aeromexico flight stuck on Oakland Airport tarmac for hours
Commute Challenge: Flying from Bay Area to Lake Tahoe
Commute Challenge: Driving from Bay Area to Lake Tahoe
More News