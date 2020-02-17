2020 presidential election

2020 Presidential Race: Senator Bernie Sanders to hold rally in East Bay

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders will be in the East Bay Monday for a rally in Richmond.

It's scheduled to get underway at noon at the Craneway Pavilion.

On Sunday, two topless women from the Bay Area were arrested after interrupting his rally in Nevada.

One woman ran onto the stage, grabbed a microphone, then denounced the dairy industry. "Bernie I'm your biggest supporter and I'm here to ask you to stop propping up the dairy industry," she said.



Then multiple topless women joined and dumped milk and fake blood on themselves.

They are with the animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere, which was founded in San Francisco.

Three were arrested for indecent exposure.

Our Reno sister station says two of them are Oakland residents.

