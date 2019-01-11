GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Government shutdown 2019: Coast Guard takes down tip sheet suggesting furloughed employees hold garage sales to earn money

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC News has the latest on the government shutdown, including the suggestion by the U.S. Coast Guard that unpaid workers hold a garage sale to earn cash. (Shutterstock)

The government shutdown is now tied for the longest ever, and hundreds of thousands of government employees don't know when their next paycheck will come.

In the midst of this hardship, some departments are offering advice on how to cope. One since-removed tip sheet, posted on a website meant to support employees of the U.S. Coast Guard, struck a sour note with its suggestions of ways of "finding supplemental income."

The suggested methods included "have a garage sale," "offer to watch children, walk pets or house-sit" and "become a mystery shopper."

WATCH: Families affected by the shutdown talk about life without a paycheck
EMBED More News Videos

People affected by the government shutdown talk about life without a paycheck.



After the document was criticized as tone-deaf, the Coast Guard took it down. A spokesperson for the Coast Guard told the Washington Post that the suggestions do not "reflect the Coast Guard's current efforts to support our workforce during this lapse in appropriations," and "As such, this guidance has been removed."

The Coast Guard has not issued any statements on social media, but those accounts have a notice that they are not being managed during the shutdown.
ABC News contributed to this report.

MORE GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN COVERAGE

Jimmy Kimmel hires unpaid federal employees on his show during shutdown

Litter patrol: How one family keeps their park clean

What happens during a government shutdown

5 things to know about a government shutdown

A look back at recent government shutdowns
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernment shutdowncoast guardemploymentu.s. & world
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
Banks, lenders helping those impacted by government shutdown
Bay Area government employees affected by shutdown rally
What happens during a partial government shutdown?
President Trump heading to border as government shutdown continues
More government shutdown
POLITICS
Bay Area government employees affected by shutdown rally
Governor Newsom unveils first budget plan for state since being elected
ABC7 News talks to Fiona Ma day after infamous swearing-in ceremony
Who's running for president in 2020? List of possible Dem candidates
More Politics
Top Stories
Davis police officer fatally shot, suspect found dead
Commute Challenge: Bay Area to Tahoe by plane and by car
Accuweather Forecast: Next storm arrives today
US military begins withdrawal from Syria
Police: Wis. teen missing since parents' double murder, found alive
Commute Challenge: Driving from Bay Area to Lake Tahoe
Commute Challenge: Flying from Bay Area to Lake Tahoe
American formally charged with espionage in Russia
Show More
Californians can use driver's license to fly until Oct. 1, 2020
88-year old woman brutally beaten in SF park, granddaughters seek change
Passenger on Aeromexico flight says language barrier caused confusion
ABC7 News talks to Fiona Ma day after infamous swearing-in ceremony
State attempts to halt South Bay hospital sales to Santa Clara Co.
More News