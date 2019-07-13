Fear of pending ICE raids in the East Bay

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Activists staged a vigil in front of Oakland City Hall on Friday afternoon in anticipation of threatened ICE raids over the weekend.Multifaith clergy, labor unions and activists are standing in opposition to federal immigration policies to protect immigrant children. People are already on edge.Etel Calles, immigrant family defense fund founder said "what we hear is hey there's a raid here or someone saw this car parked here for a long time. Is it safe for me to go to the grocery store right now? Is it safe for me to take my kid to the dental appointment? "The immigrant family defense fund is gearing up for a busy weekend of phone calls and rescuing those who are detained by paying out bond money that could range from $2000-$10,000 for those who are transferred to a border detention center.A 39-year-old man born and raised in Oakland didn't want to be identified, but when asked if he's fearful this weekend he replied "I see it among my family members and people I know. They are concerned."He said he believes most of those he knows in the Fruitvale area of Oakland will be laying low and going to work, hoping nothing too crazy happens. Many will stay home he predicts.Oakland city councilman Noel Gallo said "don't run and hide in your home because that's not going to solve anything. Continue to work, continue to be in school, and do well and continue to do your paperwork to become a citizen."Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf declined to go on camera, but issued a statement saying, "I want to assure members of our community not to panic, but to be prepared... We are a proud sanctuary city. "Schaaf famously tipped off the community last year before a similar federal raid. Immigrants are getting red cards advising them if federal agents knock on their door to not let them in unless they have paperwork signed by a judge.Calling local law enforcement will not help.Sergeant Ray Kelly with the Alameda County Sheriff's department said "we are in the dark about what the federal government is going to do. We will not show up ICE raids."He said citizens should not call 911 for anything pertaining to a raid they might witness, unless there is a crime or safety issue.