Sister-in-law shares Blasey Ford's thoughts on Kavanaugh vote advancing

We're getting a sense of how Brett Kavanaugh's first accuser is feeling about the vote moving forward. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
We're getting a sense of how Brett Kavanaugh's first accuser is feeling about the vote moving forward.

Palo Alto professor Christine Blasey Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her decades ago, when they were both in high school.

They both testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week.

On Friday, Blasey Ford's sister-in-law, who also lives in the Bay Area, says Blasey Ford remains hopeful and does not think all is lost, even if senators approve Kavanaugh's nomination.

"There is this conversation going on around these issues and I think that's some solace for her that there's a deeper conversation happening. I think there's time for the senators to think about how to bring the country together instead of deepening the divide and I hope that maybe could happen," said Sandra Ford Mendler.

