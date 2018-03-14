SCHOOL SHOOTING

VIDEO: Bay Area students take a stand against gun violence

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands of Bay Area students walked out of class on Wednesday as part of a nationwide day of action against gun violence. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Thousands of Bay Area students walked out of class on Wednesday as part of a nationwide day of action against gun violence and to honor the lives lost in the Florida high school shooting.

RELATED: A guide to student walkouts
Watch the video above for a look at the demonstrations across the Bay Area and click here for a look at recent stories about gun violence.

Thanks to all of who have reached out to ABC7 News about events at your schools. Please share your experiences with us on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #WalkoutBayArea so we can feature them on TV or online.

PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
