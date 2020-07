WATCH LIVE: SKY7 over Oakland rally supporting Portland protesters

EMBED >More News Videos A Navy veteran beaten by federal officers talks about what he plans to do next after video of the attack went viral.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Two rallies to support protesters in Portland, Oregon are taking place in the Bay Area - one in Palo Alto near Stanford University and the other in downtown Oakland.The rally in Palo Alto was set for 1 p.m. at Embarcadero and El Camino Real, according to the group Wall of Moms Bay Area.The second event started at 7:30 p.m. at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza at 14th Street and Broadway in Oakland, according to organizers that include the Wall of Moms Bay Area, Refuse Fascism Bay Area and Vigil for Democracy.The Wall of Moms group is encouraging participants are encouraged to wear yellow and bring sunflowers. All must wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. "Reject secret federal police in our cities, and celebrate our right to gather peacefully and protest," the moms' group Facebook page states.The Oakland Police Department is partially opening their Emergency Operations Center Saturday afternoon to monitor the protest, which is slated for the front of City Hall, Officer Johanna Watson said. The Alameda County Sheriff will be stanfing by if mutual aid is requested.Portland has seen nearly two months of protests since the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.Federal officers were sent by President Donald Trump to protect federal property in the city, but their presence has escalated tensions and drawn several other groups to the protests.Wall of Moms groups formed in recent weeks after Trump announced he was sending federal troops to Democratic-led cities.