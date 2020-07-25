WATCH LIVE: SKY7 over Oakland rally supporting Portland protesters

Watch the video above for a look at SKY7 over the demonstration in Oakland.
VIDEO: Navy veteran beaten by federal officers in Portland explains why he was at protest, real message after video goes viral
The rally in Palo Alto was set for 1 p.m. at Embarcadero and El Camino Real, according to the group Wall of Moms Bay Area.
The second event started at 7:30 p.m. at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza at 14th Street and Broadway in Oakland, according to organizers that include the Wall of Moms Bay Area, Refuse Fascism Bay Area and Vigil for Democracy.
STANDING WITH PORTLAND: SKY7 is over a rally in Oakland where people are standing in solidarity with protesters in Portland. https://t.co/V8rJXoz8Z7 pic.twitter.com/FBpgYa1eBi— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) July 26, 2020
The Wall of Moms group is encouraging participants are encouraged to wear yellow and bring sunflowers. All must wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"Reject secret federal police in our cities, and celebrate our right to gather peacefully and protest," the moms' group Facebook page states.
VIDEO: Understanding commonly used terms, ideas related to racism, injustice
The Oakland Police Department is partially opening their Emergency Operations Center Saturday afternoon to monitor the protest, which is slated for the front of City Hall, Officer Johanna Watson said. The Alameda County Sheriff will be stanfing by if mutual aid is requested.
Portland has seen nearly two months of protests since the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Federal officers were sent by President Donald Trump to protect federal property in the city, but their presence has escalated tensions and drawn several other groups to the protests.
Wall of Moms groups formed in recent weeks after Trump announced he was sending federal troops to Democratic-led cities.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Find resources to help with equality, justice and race issues
- Trump plans to deploy agents with tactical gear to other cities after Portland: Can he do that?
- Want to be an ally? Expert shares how to begin fighting for equity, social justice
- Gov. Newsom, Mayor Schaaf reject Trump's offer to deploy federal officers in Oakland
- Officer who pepper sprayed kneeling Black Lives Matter protesters in Philadelphia faces criminal charges
- Martinez man faces felony charges after allegedly pulling gun on supporter of Black Lives Matter mural
- Podcast by Stanford seniors gives platform to stories of being Black, first generation college students at elite campus
- Allyship: A look at the past and future
- ABC7 Listens 'Allies in Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What are structural, institutional and systemic racism?
- When protesters cry 'defund the police,' what does it mean?