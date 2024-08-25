This weekend marks 10 years since 6.0 earthquake struck Napa, killing 2, injuring about 200 people

ABC7's J.R. Stone spoke to Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley on Saturday about how the city has bounced back since that disaster.

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- This weekend marks the 10th anniversary of a day many Napa residents will never forget.

On August 24, 2014, a 6.0 magnitude earthquake centered south of Napa, shook the area.

Two people were killed and about 200 others were injured.

Total damage in the southern Napa Valley and Vallejo area was estimated to be up to a $1 billion.

ABC7's J.R. Stone spoke to Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley on Saturday about how the city has bounced back since that disaster.

"A lot of the building codes have improved...you deal with it when it hits, then you move forward," he said.

Mayor Sedgley says while the recovery has gone well, a few of the city's historic buildings that were damaged in the quake still remain shuttered...a decade later.