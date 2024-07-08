  • Watch Now

'Flintstone House' in Hillsborough opening pop-up fine dining experience

Monday, July 8, 2024
'Flintstone House' on peninsula opening pop-up fine dining experience
HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (KGO) -- On the Peninsula, the famed "Flintstone House" in Hillsborough is opening to the public for the first time.

It's the location for a fine dining pop-up experience.

Stone Age Omakase opened up reservations this past Tuesday, but it sold out within minutes.

The experience includes a tour of the house and a 15-course tasting menu.

Stone Age Omakase opens on July 12.

The Flintstone house is privately owned by a former publishing executive, who says she only uses it for entertaining.

