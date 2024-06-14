Fremont CVS security guard shot, killed during confrontation, police say

A security guard at a Fremont CVS store was shot and killed Thursday night during an altercation, police said.

FREMONT, Calif. -- A security guard at a Fremont drug store was shot and killed Thursday night during an altercation.

Police received reports of a shooting at a store inside the Fremont Hub shopping center at about 11 p.m.

Witnesses said the security guard and another person were arguing when things turned violent. The guard ended up shot and the other person received several stab wounds.

MORE: Should security guards be armed? Fatal Walgreens shooting sparks conversation in SF

Officers tried providing life-saving efforts, but the guard was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other person was transported to a local hospital and their name hasn't been released.

On Friday, people were coming to the CVS location all day. Some even left flowers for the security guard who has not been publicly identified.

Dana Thomas left flowers and said she works as security at a store nearby.

"I actually work here at the hub at Michael's so security has been a really big issue, we have people stealing all the time but as employees we know we're not allowed to do anything about it physically," Thomas said.

CVS was closed Friday, with a note posted on it telling customers where they could pickup their medications.

CVS released this statement:

"We are cooperating with police in their investigation of an incident that occurred at our store on Fremont Hub last night. We are not able to confirm any details at this time. The store is temporarily closed, but nearby CVS locations are continuing to serve our customers and patients."

Anyone who information about the case can contact Fremont police at (510) 790-6900 or submit an anonymous tip by texting "Tip FremontPD' followed by a short message to 888-777 or via the web at https://www.fremontpolice.gov/TIP.

ABC7 News reporters Zach Fuentes and Lauren Martinez contributed to this report.