The boy's mother was also stabbed. She survived without serious injury.

Woman allegedly stabs 3-year-old boy to death in random attack at grocery store parking lot

A woman allegedly stabbed a 3-year-old boy to death outside an Ohio grocery store in a random attack, according to police.

A woman allegedly stabbed a 3-year-old boy to death outside an Ohio grocery store in a random attack, according to police.

A woman allegedly stabbed a 3-year-old boy to death outside an Ohio grocery store in a random attack, according to police.

A woman allegedly stabbed a 3-year-old boy to death outside an Ohio grocery store in a random attack, according to police.

A woman allegedly stabbed a 3-year-old boy to death outside an Ohio grocery store in a random attack, according to police.

The boy, Julian, and his mother, Margot Wood, were both stabbed around 3 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of a Giant Eagle in North Olmsted, about 15 miles outside of Cleveland, according to North Olmsted police.

Julian suffered stab wounds to the back and cheek, police said. Wood, 38, survived with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect, 32-year-old Bionca Ellis, was taken into custody, police said.

A 3-year-old died after a stabbing at the North Olmsted Giant Eagle parking lot in Cleveland, Ohio, June 3, 2024. WEWS

Ellis and the victims didn't know each other, North Olmsted police Det. Sgt. Matt Beck said at a news conference Tuesday, calling it a "random act of violence."

Ellis obtained "some type of kitchen knife" at a nearby store and walked to the Giant Eagle, where she "spotted Mrs. Wood and her son and then proceeded to follow them out to the parking lot," Beck said.

Ellis then allegedly attacked the mother and son near their car as Julian sat in the shopping cart, Beck said.

"As a mother, I cannot even begin to fathom this sense of loss that this family is going through," North Olmsted Mayor Nicole Dailey Jones said at Tuesday's news conference. "The city and I all share in your loss."

Ellis was charged with aggravated murder, Beck said. Additional charges will be filed, Beck said.