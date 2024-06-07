Oakland Ballers' Kelsie Whitmore takes mound as 1st woman to start in Pioneer League game

On Thursday, Oakland Ballers' pitcher Kelsie Whitmore became the first woman to start a Pioneer League game.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Ballers' inaugural season is in full swing.

She struck out the lead-off batter and allowed two earned runs in three innings.

The game ended in a tie, forcing a knockout round. That's when each team picks a batter to hit as many home runs as they can in two minutes.

The Ballers won 9-8 and improve to a 9-and-6 record on the season.