  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Oakland Ballers' Kelsie Whitmore takes mound as 1st woman to start in Pioneer League game

KGO logo
Friday, June 7, 2024
Oakland Ballers' Whitmore now 1st woman to start in Pioneer League
On Thursday, Oakland Ballers' pitcher Kelsie Whitmore became the first woman to start a Pioneer League game.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Ballers' inaugural season is in full swing.

On Thursday, pitcher Kelsie Whitmore became the first woman to start a Pioneer League game.

She struck out the lead-off batter and allowed two earned runs in three innings.

RELATED: Oakland Ballers host sellout crowd in 1st-ever home opener despite traffic, noise concerns

The game ended in a tie, forcing a knockout round. That's when each team picks a batter to hit as many home runs as they can in two minutes.

The Ballers won 9-8 and improve to a 9-and-6 record on the season.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW