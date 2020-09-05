PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E issues power shutoff watch on Tuesday, Wednesday for Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff watch has been issued for certain areas throughout the state, including all Bay Area counties on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The utility says with the heat wave this Labor Day weekend, current weather models show dry conditions and offshore winds late Monday evening through Wednesday morning. PG&E says this could create dangerous fire conditions which is why a power shutoff could occur.

PG&E says geographic zones two, three, four, five and eight are under its power shufoff watch.

Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma counties are under zone three.

Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Santa Clara, Solano, Sonoma are under zone four.

The National Weather Service has issued several Fire Weather Watches across the territory, which are likely to be upgraded to Red Flag Warnings as the event gets closer, the utility says.

A Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) is when high temperatures, extreme dryness and record-high winds have created conditions for a major wildfire. Therefore, it might be necessary for PG&E to turn off electricity for the safety of consumers.

